Meta Plans To Share Detailed Info on How Political Advertisers Target Users

By the end of May, Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta, will start sharing more information about "targeting choices" that advertisers make when running social issue, electoral, and political ads.

The social media company will make this data available to "vetted academic researchers" through its Facebook Open Research and Transparency (FORT) platform.

"This data will be provided for each individual ad and will include information like the interest categories chosen by advertisers," Jeff King, vice president of Business Integrity at Meta, said in a blog post.