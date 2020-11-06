ISRO Set to Touch 328 Foreign Satellite Launches By Saturday

The nine foreign satellites are from: Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator), Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and the US (4-Lemur multi mission remote sensing satellites).

The rocket's primary payload is India's radar imaging satellite EOS-01, formerly RISAT-2BR2 with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can shoot pictures in all weather conditions.

The satellite can take pictures day and night and will be useful for surveillance, as well as civilian activities.

It all started in 1999, when India for the first time launched foreign satellites – South Korea's Kitsat-3 weighing 107 kg and Germany's 45 kg DLR-Tubsat – as a piggyback luggage on the country's own 1,050 kg Oceansat with the PSLV-C2 rocket.