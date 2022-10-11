iQOO Neo 7 to be Launched Soon; Features 5,000mAh Battery, Fast Charging
Users must know that iQOO Neo 7 is the successor of iQOO Neo 6 with a better charging support and battery
iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 6 recently in China and India, the smartphone really became popular among users due to its affordable price, design, and high-quality features. After the success of iQOO Neo 6, the company is set to launch its successor- iQOO Neo 7 in China at the end of this month. A few details regarding the charging and battery life of the smartphone have been leaked before the official launch. Let's have a look at the expected specifications.
iQOO Neo 7: Battery and Charging
As per the leaks by the Chinese Tipster, iQOO Neo 7 will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. The information about the charging was confirmed when the device’s 3C listing was out.
iQOO Neo 7: Expected Specs
Along with the fast charging, the handset will also support wireless charging like the iQOO Neo 6. Other details include:
The iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The new smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz high refresh rate.
The device is expected to come with a triple camera setup on the back with a new 50-megapixel primary camera and a Sony IMX766V image sensor. This sensor is also found on the iQOO 8 Pro. The device may have a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel portrait telephoto unit as well.
