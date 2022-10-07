Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched Today: Expected Price, Range & More
The interested buyers can know the range, price, and design details of Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter here.
Hero is one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in India and it is ready to enter the market again with its two-wheeler christened Hero Vida V1. This EV is the first model under its new brand Vida that has been launched today, 7 October.
The electric two-wheeler was unveiled at its Global Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. The scooter will be available in two variants: the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. This new model is expected to attract consumers to its new brand and makes its place in the ever-growing EV market in India. Let's have a look at the design, features, and expected price of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter.
Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter: Design & Range
The Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter is expected to have a boxy appearance with side panels and eye-catching front LED headlamps, which will give it an off-beat appearance. The scooter will have 5-spoke alloy wheels with telescopic forks on the front with a grey finish.
The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter is expected to have a range of 130–150 kilometres along with swappable battery packs since the company has partnered with Bharat Petroleum to provide battery charging stations at fuel bunks.
Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter: Expected Price
According to the reports and leaks, the Hero Vida V1 is expected to be available at a price of around Rs 1 lakh in India. It is of a similar price range as its competitors with similar specs.
The company is likely to announce the booking details soon after the launch. We can expect Hero's battery-powered offering to cost somewhere in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
