Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Launched Today: Expected Price, Range & More

Hero is one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in India and it is ready to enter the market again with its two-wheeler christened Hero Vida V1. This EV is the first model under its new brand Vida that has been launched today, 7 October.

The electric two-wheeler was unveiled at its Global Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. The scooter will be available in two variants: the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. This new model is expected to attract consumers to its new brand and makes its place in the ever-growing EV market in India. Let's have a look at the design, features, and expected price of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter.