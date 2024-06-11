iOS 18 Feature Will Allow Users To Lock & Hide Apps; Details Here

iOS 18 Features: At Apple's annual WWDC 2024 on Monday, the brand announced a new feature that will allow users to lock or hide apps in iOS 18. Users will be able to lock an app while they hand over their phone to show someone a picture or let them play a game. When an app is locked, and someone tries to tap the phone, they will have to authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode. While the app lock feature is enabled, information from inside the app won’t appear in other places, like searches and notifications. Users also will be able to hide an app that they don’t want others to know is installed. The hidden apps appear in a hidden, locked folder.
Although iPhone users have previously employed workarounds like Screen Time restrictions to lock apps, iOS 18 will finally give users a straightforward way to do it.
Apple’s app lock feature differs from Android’s longstanding App Lock mode. Android’s version locks the phone to the current running app, which allows the user to access only that app unless biometrics or a PIN is used to exit. In contrast, Apple’s app lock secures specific apps that users have previously selected.
The first iOS 18 beta is expected to be available to Apple Developer Program members immediately following the keynote, with a general release anticipated in September.
iOS 18 also allows its users to customize icons and unlock them from the grid. The update also brings changes to Control Center, iMessages, Mail and more.
