Samsung Galaxy M35 Launched In Brazil; Specs, Price, Design & Availability

The Galaxy M35 5G has a 6.6-inch S-AMOLED display that offers an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

The processor of the Exynos 1380 chipset features a configuration of four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz, along with four Cortex A55 cores, supported by 2.0GHz and complemented by a Mali G68 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is confirmed to feature Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

The Galaxy M35 5G was also spotted on the US FCC certification site. The FCC listing also shows the same SM-M356B model number confirming it is the Galaxy M35.

The smartphone's connectivity details including NFC, LTE and 5G are confirmed through the listing along with its charging adapter model number, EP-TA800.

This model number is associated with Samsung's 25W charger suggesting the Galaxy M35 5G will come with 25W fast charging.

The phone's antenna placements also are seen in one of the images. It shows the rear design as well, which shows curved edges on the Galaxy M35 5G.

With its strong performance capabilities and unique features, this smartphone is anticipated to have a significant impact in the competitive market.

The smartphone will be available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Gray. The smartphone is expected to be launched in other markets, including India, in the coming weeks.