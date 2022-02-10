India's Data Protection Bill Worries Facebook Parent Meta

India's new data protection bill, likely to be passed this year, worries Facebook's parent company Meta, it indicated in its annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"Some countries, such as India, are considering or have passed legislation implementing data protection requirements or requiring local storage and processing of data or similar requirements that could increase the cost and complexity of delivering our services," it said.

Meta, in its report, also said it has been managing investigations and lawsuits in Europe, India, and other jurisdictions regarding the August 2016 and 2021 updates to WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy and its sharing of certain data with other Meta products and services.

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc had also expressed similar concerns in its regulatory filings, but hadn't mentioned any country in particular.