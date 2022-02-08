Space Station Will Crash Into the Pacific: NASA Lays Out ISS Retirement Plans

The illustrious International Space Station has less than a decade left to live. NASA, in a report, has said that the ISS is expected to be retired in January 2031, after which it will plummet into the Pacific ocean.

But before that happens, the ISS is looking at the busiest decade of its life, replete with experiments, medical and technological research, and international partnerships, among other things.

"The ISS is now entering its third and most productive decade of utilisation, including research advancement, commercial value, and global partnership," the report said.

NASA has laid out five goals for it: