How is Banned PUBG App Still Available in India, NCPCR Asks IT Ministry

The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday, 14 June, sought explanation from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on how the banned PUBG game was still available to be used by minors, days after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the online game.

In 2020, the government blocked popular gaming app PUBG and others, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.

Last week the boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.