BigBasket & Grofers Urge Buyers to Not Panic as Orders Rocket

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal not to get into panic buying or hoarding owing to the coronavirus pandemic, leading online grocery platforms BigBasket and Grofers on Friday requested customers to restrain from excessive buying or placing multiple orders.

BigBasket saw its online traffic and revenue grow two times and basket value increase by 15-20 percent in the last three days as people went into frantic buying of daily use staples like atta, dal and vegetables.

Several users reported essential items immediately going out of stock for certain hours during the last three days on both BigBasket and Grofers, which has seen a 45 percent rise in orders as well as 18 percent hike in order value during this period.