Online Seller Club Factory Accused of Listing Fake Products Online

Police in Bengaluru has filed an FIR against online shopping site called Club Factory on Thursday, accusing the company of selling counterfeit products on its platform to the buyers.

According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the city’s police has registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Future India Private Limited, which is the Indian entity of Club Factory, Jialun Li and Garvit Aggarwal who are directors of the Chinese e-commerce company.

Reports suggest this isn’t the first time when the marketplace site has been alleged for selling fake products, as multiple complaints have been filed before by consumers. The company sells its products through website and its mobile app, available on iPhone and Android.