Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 November 2023: Win Free Weapons Today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today: Claim the active codes from reward.ff.garena.com on 1 November.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Wednesday, 1 November 2023, can be claimed from the website, reward.ff.garena.com. Players should note that the codes for today will be active for approximately twelve hours and you can claim them within the limited time. As per the rules, only the first five hundred registered players to claim the codes can collect diamonds, stickers, and other in-game items. The others have to wait for a new set of codes the next day.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 1 November, were updated at midnight so players have to quickly claim them if they are waiting to collect rewards. You can visit the website - reward.ff.garena.com to go through all the rules. One can also read the ways to play the game if they are new.

Garena Free Fire MAX is an improved and better version of the Free Fire game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. It is one of the most downloaded games on the Google PlayStore app and has easy rules.

You have to follow all the rules to claim the redemption codes if you want to collect new items daily. Players can collect and use these items during their turn in the game to survive longer and play better. Make sure to enter the right codes while completing the redemption process.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 1 November 2023

Here is the complete list of active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 1 November 2023, that you should note if you want to claim them:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 1 November: Steps To Claim

Let's go through the step-by-step process you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on Wednesday, 1 November, online:

  • Visit reward.ff.garena.com to find the active codes list.

  • Click on the redemption link and enter your registered social media details.

  • Paste any one of the codes from the list for Wednesday into the redemption box.

  • Verify the code and tap on submit. Click on OK to complete the process today.

  • Check your in-game mail section for the rewards and free items.

