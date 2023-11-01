Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 November 2023: Win Free Weapons Today

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Wednesday, 1 November 2023, can be claimed from the website, reward.ff.garena.com. Players should note that the codes for today will be active for approximately twelve hours and you can claim them within the limited time. As per the rules, only the first five hundred registered players to claim the codes can collect diamonds, stickers, and other in-game items. The others have to wait for a new set of codes the next day.

