ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Gifts, Weapons & More on 29 October

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sunday, 29 October 2023 are listed below.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Gifts, Weapons & More on 29 October
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 29 October 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Sunday, 29 October have been released on the rewards page: reward.ff.garena.com. These Garena FF codes can be used by the players to win free rewards, gifts, weapons, skins, characters, and more to win the difficult levels.

Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 625 Today: Prize Money On 28 October 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 625 Today: Prize Money On 28 October 2023
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 October 2023

  • FF11NJN5YS3E

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N

  • W0JJAFV3TU5E

  • YXY3EGTLHGJX

  • FF10GCGXRNHY

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD

  • FF10617KGUF9

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

  • FF11HHGCGK3B

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • ZRJAPH294KV5

  • B6IYCTNH4PV3

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes: Steps To Win Free Rewards

  • Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also Read

Wordle 861 Word of the Day for Today, 28 October 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

Wordle 861 Word of the Day for Today, 28 October 2023: Hints, Clues, and Answer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×