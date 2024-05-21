Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 21 May 2024: Win Diamonds, Gold, and More

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 21 May 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Users can use these codes to win exciting rewards and freebies like diamonds, skins, characters, gold, in-game weapons, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven battle royale game that was developed by 111 Dots Studio. All players must go through the rules before playing this game online.
Daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the redemption website. The online multiplayer battle royale game is popular across the globe, and its exclusive features attract the attention of gamers. It is a tweaked version of Garena Free Fire that is currently banned in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
YU3I5O7P9L1K2J4H
MN0B2V3C4X5Z6Q8W
AS9D8F7G6H5J4K3L
PO2I3U4Y5T6R7E8W
NB6VC9X3Z1ML0K2J
LK8J7H6G5F4D3S2A
QW1E2R3T4Y5U6I7O
ZX5C6V7B8N9M0L1K
YU2I3O4P5L6K7J8H
Note: Daily redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12 hours, after which they become inactive, and can't be used to win freebies.
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes on 21 May?
Follow the below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to any of your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)