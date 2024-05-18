Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 18 May 2024: Steps To Claim Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 18 May 2024: A fresh list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes is now available on the official redemption page at reward.ff.garena.com. All these codes can be claimed to win different rewards like diamond, gold, skins, pets, characters, weapons, and various other in-game items. The Indian players took a great interest in Garena Free Fire MAX when the country outlawed its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, in February 2022.
The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has garnered a great fan base in the country. To further add to the excitement among the users, 111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game releases a list of redeem codes each day. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 18 May 2024:
Below is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 18 May 2024.
J1P8V2M4N7Q9K3RW
N4V3P9J1R8M6Q2KW
R7K4J2V1M9Q3P8WH
P6N3J9K2R1V8W4QM
Q2M1P9K8R4V3J7NH
V2K9X1Q8P7J4N5RM
W7Q4M2R8V1P9K6JH
L8N4K3W2V9R1J6PQ
Q9P7M1V4R6J8K2WH
H6R1K9V4N3J8P2QM
X3V9R2N7K1P6M4QJ
J1K4P8N2V7R9M6QW
M7V4P2Q1N6J9R3KH
K2R1P6M8V3J9N4QW
Q4P7V2J1M9N6R3KH
P3N9J1R6M8K4V2QW
K7V2M3N1P9J4R8QW
J6P1Q4M9R3K2V7NH
Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes to Win Rewards
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)