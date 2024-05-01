Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024 Sale Starts on 3 May: Discounts and Offer Details

Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2024 Sale is scheduled to start on 3 May, for all interested customers. The six-day-long sale will provide huge discounts on various smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Google, Realme and Vivo. As we move closer to the Big Saving Days Sale date, Flipkart has announced some of the smartphone deals that will be available during the sale event. All interested buyers should take note of the deals and discounts if they want to purchase smartphones.
Besides the general discounts, Flipkart is providing cashback for transactions made through certain bank cards during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024 Sale. The popular e-commerce platform also announced additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale. One should go through all the offers and discounts before the Big Saving Days Sale starts on the scheduled date.
Here are all the discounts, offers, and deals you must note during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Make sure to note the discounts on different smartphone brands and other updates.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Discounts and Offers
The e-commerce website, Flipkart, has started disclosing certain major smartphone offers. One should note that Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone 2 5G are confirmed to witness price cuts during the sale.
According to the latest details, the Pixel 8 will be priced at Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The handset was launched with a price tag of Rs 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The 256GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 8 was priced at Rs 82,999. One should check the discounted prices during the sale if they want to purchase the handset.
Buyers can grab the Pixel 7a for a starting price of Rs 31,999 in the Big Saving Days Sale. The Nothing Phone 2 will be offered at a starting price of Rs 29,999, instead of the original cost of Rs 39,999. All the teased sale prices include offers.
Flipkart will give buyers a chance to get up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through SBI credit cards and EMI transactions in the upcoming sale. Interested customers can also avail of an additional discount by exchanging their old smartphones.
One should note that there will be additional no-cost EMI options and Flipkart Pay Later offers. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will start on Thursday, 1 May, for Plus users and will end on 9 May. Flagship smartphones like iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 12 are already confirmed to be offered at discounted prices during the sale.
