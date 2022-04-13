Clouds Over Crypto: Exchanges Lose UPI Support in India, Trade Takes Massive Hit

On 7 April, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued the following statement:

"With reference to some recent media reports around the purchase of Cryptocurrencies using UPI, NPCI would like to clarify that we are not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI."

Within a week, several cryptocurrency trading platforms disabled UPI as a payment option for Indian users.

Coinbase, shortly after its official debut in India, disabled UPI payments, effectively blocking users from purchasing crypto with rupees, TechCrunch reported.

CoinDCX has disabled the options for users to top up their in-app wallet using UPI and IMPS, Inc42 reported. The app only shows the option for a bank transfer into the wallet.

WazirX has also shut down UPI as a payment option.

CoinSwitch Kuber has disabled rupee deposits on its app via both UPI and bank transfers, blocking users from buying crypto with rupees, according to The Economic Times.

Digital wallet Mobikwik, which was reportedly a payments partner for all four exchanges, had stopped support for all crypto trading even before the NPCI statement.

Here's what we know so far.