‘Worse Than Ponzi Schemes’: RBI Deputy Governor Recommends Crypto Ban

This, he said, would lead to the ‘Dollarisation’ of the economy and India will lose its policy control of the economy. “With loss of traction for monetary policy, the ability to control inflation would be materially weakened,” he added.

Cryptocurrencies are meant to bypass established intermediation and control arrangements such as Know-Your-Customer regimes, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) rules, which makes them particularly attractive to illegal or illegitimate transactions, said Sankar.

He also dismissed the argument that a cryptocurrency ban is unlikely to be effective, as superficial, “If cryptocurrencies are banned, the vast majority of investors who are law abiding would desist from investing. Those few elements who would continue to invest will essentially be carrying out an illegal activity. Such exceptions should reinforce the need for a ban, rather than invalidate it.”

He echoed the views of the RBI governor who had earlier said, “As far as cryptocurrencies is concerned, the RBI stance is very clear. Private cryptocurrencies are a big threat to our financial and macroeconomic stability. They will undermine RBI’s ability to deal with issues related to financial stability (sic)."