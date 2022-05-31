CCI Is Probing Alleged Nexus Between E-commerce Firms and Sellers, Says Report

The investigative arm of India's antitrust watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), is reportedly reviewing documents that suggest a nexus between leading e-commerce firms and their "preferred sellers".

These papers were found during the raids in April, which were carried out after allegations of violating competition law were leveled against Amazon and Flipkart, The Economic Times reported, quoting sources.

The director general's office was scheduled to complete its investigation by the first week of June, but has now asked for more time because "some important data" seized during the raids needs to be analysed, according to the report.

As part of its investigation, CCI is looking into deep-discounting and instances of e-commerce companies owning a stake in vendors.