California Lawmakers Want To Sue Meta, TikTok for Kids’ Social Media Addictions

The bill was introduced in its initial form in early May. The original bill allowed parents to sue social media companies over their children's addiction. The Wall Street Journal reported that it was lobbying by companies like Meta and Snapchat that led to the bill's amendment.

The amended bill, which now only permits government attorneys to prosecute and has a number of clauses that grant immunity to companies, was passed unanimously by the senate judiciary committee. The senate also removed a clause that would have allowed retroactive lawsuits.

Under the new bill, entitled the "Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act", social media companies could face civil penalties of up to $25000 for basic violations or up to $250000 if they are found to have knowingly implemented features that would cause children under the age of 18 to get addicted.