Meta Is Investigating Sheryl Sandberg’s Use of Company Resources: Report

A week after Sheryl Sandberg announced that she would step down from her position as Meta's Chief Operating Officer, the Facebook parent is investigating her use of company resources over several years, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The investigation is reportedly focused on the extent to which Meta personnel worked on Sandberg's personal projects – Lean In, her foundation which advocates for women, as well as Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy, her second book.

Meta's lawyers have already interviewed several employees as a part of the review, which began late last year, the report suggests.

The investigation also involved looking into Sandberg’s use of company resources to help plan her summer wedding to consultant Tom Bernthal, WSJ had previously reported.