‘My Biggest Regret Is Twitter Became a Company’: Jack Dorsey, Twitter Founder
His comment was in response to a tweet that asked him whether Twitter turned out the way he wanted.
On Thursday, Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder and former Chief Executive Officer, said that his biggest issue and biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.
“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he tweeted in response to a question that asked him whether Twitter turned out the way he wanted.
The Twitter user had tweeted and tagged him saying, “Wondering what was your intent on Twitter and has it turned out the way you wanted? It feels a bit skewed leftward right now. How do we straighten it? It seems an inordinate amount of rightward-leaning Twitter users are being banned or kicked off. It can't be good for MDAU.”
Dorsey is expected to receive $978 million if the agreement with Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed. He had resigned as Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer in November last year and left the board in May this year.
His comment came days after Musk sought documents from Dorsey, after Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk for breaching the contract of the $44 billion deal. Dorsey was asked for documents and agreements to buy the company and about spam accounts on the platform, according to a copy of the subpoena, which was viewed by Reuters.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
