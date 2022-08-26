‘My Biggest Regret Is Twitter Became a Company’: Jack Dorsey, Twitter Founder

On Thursday, Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder and former Chief Executive Officer, said that his biggest issue and biggest regret is that Twitter became a company.

“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” he tweeted in response to a question that asked him whether Twitter turned out the way he wanted.

The Twitter user had tweeted and tagged him saying, “Wondering what was your intent on Twitter and has it turned out the way you wanted? It feels a bit skewed leftward right now. How do we straighten it? It seems an inordinate amount of rightward-leaning Twitter users are being banned or kicked off. It can't be good for MDAU.”