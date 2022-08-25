Twitter Whistleblower To Meet Senate Panel on 13 Sept, EU Watchdogs Begin Probe

"Unless circumstances have changed since Mudge was fired in January, then Twitter's continued operation of many of its basic products is most likely unlawful and could be subject to an injunction, which could take down most or all of the Twitter platform," it added.

Another one of Zatko's allegations refers to the involvement of foreign government agents, namely agents from the Indian government, in acquiring sensitive data through the platform.

Twitter, which has taken Elon Musk to court to force him to buy the company for $44 billion, has labeled Zatko's complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a "false narrative."

(With inputs from Reuters and TechCrunch.)