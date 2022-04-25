Banks Urge NPCI to Issue Formal Note on Use of UPI to Buy & Sell Crypto: Report

This payment service was not mentioned in NPCI's circular, although some crypto exchanges still had to stop offering it as a mode of payment.

“We have no clarity (on IMPS), though I have a more fundamental question: Is NPCI authorised to impose an informal ban on UPI when the payment framework is governed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?” another banker said to the publication.

The RBI doesn't have a favourable view of virtual currencies.

In February this year, after announcing the monetary policy rates, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that cryptocurrencies are a big threat to the financial and macroeconomic stability of India.

Shortly after, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar recommended a cryptocurrency ban, calling them akin to Ponzi Schemes.

The UPI 'shadow ban' could take a heavy toll on the industry, which is already struggling under the new tax regime. Trading volumes have dropped and marketplaces have resorted to peer-to-peer trading and direct transfers.

(With inputs from The Economic Times)