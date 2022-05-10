'Assault on Privacy': VPN Providers, Experts Decry CERT-In's New Rules

Industry players and experts have questioned the directions issued by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on 28 April telling Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers, crypto exchanges, and certain other enterprises to maintain customer records for at least five years.

The new rules, slated to come into effect from late June, also require companies to report any cybersecurity incidents to CERT-In within six hours and hand over user information to the government, if so directed.

Experts have pointed out that it is often impossible to even identify, let alone report, cybersecurity breaches within six hours.

While these directions are purportedly aimed at making it easier for the government to analyse and respond to cyber security incidents, the range of data to be stored raises privacy concerns.