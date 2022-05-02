India Tells VPN Providers, Crypto Exchanges To Keep User Data for 5 Years

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has directed Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers, crypto exchanges, and other service providers to maintain customer records for at least five years.

The body, which operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, added that service providers will have to hand over user information within a specified timeline, if it orders them to do so.

The new directions will be applicable from late June, it said.

CERT-In gets its powers from Section 70B of The Information Technology Act, 2000, which says those who don't comply with the directions might face "imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both."

Since VPNs are often used for anonymous browsing, most services presently claim to have a strict "no-log" policy which means user data isn't collected at all.