Top Three Apple Suppliers to Invest Rs 6645 Crore in India: Report

The top three suppliers of Apple devices in India – Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron – plan to invest $900 million (Rs 6,645 crore approx) in India in the next five years, a Reuters report said.

The move is being pushed to utilise India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) plan, where manufacturers get economic concessions from the government for the increase in sales of locally manufactured products.

The scheme aims to transform India into a manufacturing powerhouse.