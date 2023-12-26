Android Phone Battery Feature Similar to iPhones Being Rolled Out; Know Details

When we talk about features, we generally see iPhones catching up with Android phones. However, this time, Android seems to build a feature similar to iPhones. According to the latest reports, Android seems to adopt one of the best battery features. Google is expected to work on bringing a battery indicator on Android smartphones. The new feature will help Android users to check their battery health when it starts to degrade. One must know the latest announcements about the feature.

Similar to iPhones, when the battery on an Android device starts to degrade, users will be able to check in their settings the remaining health percentage of the battery. As of now, users have to rely on third-party apps to see their smartphone's battery health. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone feature on Android will be available soon.