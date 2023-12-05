How Do I Know If My Android Has Malware Or Virus; Steps To Remove It

Viruses are a type of malware that replicate themselves and spread throughout the entire system. They can affect your phone’s performance or, worse, compromise your sensitive information so that hackers can benefit monetarily.

Dealing with malware and other harmful software has become a part of our digital lives. Hackers and other malicious actors, such as scammers, spare no effort in exploiting unsuspecting victims. This involves stealing banking information or advancing another nefarious agenda. Fortunately, Google has provided ways to deal with malware on Android and even remove it.