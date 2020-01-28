Here’s How Android’s AirDrop-like File Transfer Feature Works

Android has evolved over the years but if there’s one thing its users would still want is a reliable feature to transfer files between two Android devices. You might say apps like ShareIt service that purpose, but we’re talking about something like Apple’s AirDrop feature that’s worked effectively for iOS users for many years now.

But a new report with a video demo from XDA Developer, suggests Android’s AirDrop-like feature is just around the corner, and could be released in the near future.

We already know brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo among others are joining hands to make file transfer seamless for users of their devices, but getting Android to make a feature will help those who don’t have phones from either of these brands.

The feature for Android is called Nearby Sharing (classic Google!) and here’s how it works.