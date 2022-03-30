$625 Mn Stolen from Blockchain Platform Ronin in Largest Reported Crypto Breach

In one of the largest decentralised finance (DeFi) breaches yet, a hacker has stolen cryptocurrencies worth $625 million from Ronin, a Blockchain platform behind popular non-fungible token (NFT) game Axie Infinity.

The Blockchain platform and Axie Infinity operator Sky Mavis admitted the security breach, saying that 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5M USDC (a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar) were drained from the Ronin bridge in two transactions.

"The attacker used hacked private keys in order to forge fake withdrawals. We discovered the attack after a report from a user being unable to withdraw 5k ETH from the bridge," Ronin Network said in a statement late on Tuesday, 29 March.