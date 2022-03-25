Start-Up Offering Free Crypto in Exchange for Eye Scans Raises $100 Mn: Report

Worldcoin, co-founded by former Y Combinator President Sam Altman, pitches itself as a "new, collectively owned global currency that will be distributed fairly to as many people as possible."

It believes that if a cryptocurrency were adopted at scale, it would vastly increase access to the internet economy and make "applications possible that are now unimaginable."

To bring this dream to fruition, it plans to allow everyone to claim a share of its tokens for free. However, there are a two hurdles:

Ensuring that every person on Earth can prove that they are human, not a bot.

Making sure they have not claimed their free share of Worldcoin already, without collecting and maintaining a database of personal data.

"This challenge is the longstanding problem of proving unique-humanness without intruding on privacy: how can you prove you are you, without having to tell us anything about yourself?" it says on its website.

To solve this, they built a new device called the Orb. It captures an image of a person’s eyes and converts it into a unique numeric code, making it possible to check whether the person has signed up already.

The original photo is deleted and no personal data is required for verification.

Worldcoin has about 30 orbs in circulation and has imaged almost half a million eyes so far, according a Bloomberg report. Chief Executive Officer Alex Blania, however, estimates it would have 6,000 orbs and 20 million to 30 million registrants by the end of 2022.