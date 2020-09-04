Two Days Post Ban, PUBG Removed from Google and Apple App Store

The PUBG ban comes amid India-China border tensions along the LAC in Ladakh.

Published04 Sep 2020, 06:27 AM IST
PUBG Mobile is an online multiplayer battle royale game, that was recently banned in India.
Just two days after the Centre placed a ban on a total 118 apps, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, the popular game is no longer available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India.

Searching for the apps on both stores only yield search results for alternative games, free PUBG game guides and VPN servers. Users who still have the game downloaded on their phones will likely receive a notification that the app is no longer operational in the country.

Two Days Post Ban, PUBG Removed from Google and Apple App Store
(Photo: Screenshot of Google Play Store)

The government blocked 118 mobile apps which it said are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms, for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to services which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the press release by the ministry had said.

Earlier on 29 June, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned 59 apps, including TikTok, ShareIt, and UC Browser, which had a huge subscriber base in India.

The ban on these apps comes amid India-China border tensions over the situation in Ladakh.

Complete List of 118 Apps Banned:

