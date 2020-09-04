Two Days Post Ban, PUBG Removed from Google and Apple App Store

Just two days after the Centre placed a ban on a total 118 apps, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, the popular game is no longer available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India.

Searching for the apps on both stores only yield search results for alternative games, free PUBG game guides and VPN servers. Users who still have the game downloaded on their phones will likely receive a notification that the app is no longer operational in the country.