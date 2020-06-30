FAQ: What Happens to Banned Chinese Apps? Should I Delete TikTok?

Amid India-China border tension, the Indian government has targeted low-denomination items that can be used to send a message to the Chinese – a ban on 59 Chinese applications.

With many of these apps accused of collecting sensitive user data and even spying, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on 29 June, Monday banned apps like TikTok, ShareIt, and UC Browser, which have a huge subscriber base in India.

The ban has ruffled some feathers with users wondering what happens to the apps that have already been installed. Should they delete these apps since they have been banned? Will they still be able to use these apps? What happens to the content that they have already produced?

We try to answer some of these questions. Read on.