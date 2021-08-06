Permanent Officers Appointed In Compliance With IT Law: Twitter to HC

In an affidavit filed at the Delhi High Court, microblogging platform Twitter Inc on Friday, 6 August, informed that it has appointed a chief compliance officer, a resident grievance officer and a nodal contact person on permanent basis in compliance of the new Information Technology (IT) Rules.

Noting that that the affidavit, however, is not on record, the court, as per PTI, asked Twitter to ensure that it is brought on record. But the court also noted that the copies of of the affidavit have been served to other parties.