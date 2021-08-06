Permanent Officers Appointed In Compliance With IT Law: Twitter to HC
The Centre's counsel said that they will have to verify the details provided by Twitter.
In an affidavit filed at the Delhi High Court, microblogging platform Twitter Inc on Friday, 6 August, informed that it has appointed a chief compliance officer, a resident grievance officer and a nodal contact person on permanent basis in compliance of the new Information Technology (IT) Rules.
Noting that that the affidavit, however, is not on record, the court, as per PTI, asked Twitter to ensure that it is brought on record. But the court also noted that the copies of of the affidavit have been served to other parties.
'OFFICIALS ARE PERMANENT'
Twitter’s legal representative senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, said the company appointed permanent officials for the posts of CCO, RGO and Nodal Contact Person on 4 August.
The advocate also informed that Twitter had filed an affidavit in compliance of the court’s earlier order.
The Centre's counsel is slated to come back with instructions on 10 August.
“So they are in compliance now?” asked the court, during the hearing, to which, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, said:
“Seemingly so, but we need to verify.”
PREVIOUSLY
The high court had earlier expressed displeasure over Twitter Inc for appointing a “contingent worker” as CCO and had said the microblogging platform was non-compliant with the new IT Rules.
It had also directed Twitter to disclose all the details pertaining to the appointment of the CCO as well as the Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and also clarify as to why a Nodal Contact Person had not been appointed yet and by when the position will be filled.
The Centre earlier told the Delhi High Court that Twitter had failed to comply with IT Rules 2021, which could lead to a loss of its immunity as an "intermediary".
