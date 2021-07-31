Delhi HC Grants Time Till 27 Aug to Whatsapp, Facebook to Respond to CCI Notice

The CCI on 24 March had ordered an investigation into WhatsApp’s proposed privacy policy changes.

“WhatsApp has prima facie contravened the provisions of Section 4 of the Act through its exploitative and exclusionary conduct, as detailed in this order, in the garb of policy update,” the order by the body said.

Post this, the Facebook-owned firm challenged the CCI’s decision before the Delhi High Court.

The CCI meanwhile, in a fresh notice on 4 June, asked Facebook and WhatsApp to furnish details of the new privacy policy.