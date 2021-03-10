New Ransomware Demands Justice for Protesting Farmers, Not Money

“This is an unusual scenario where the attacker does not ask for any monetary ransom but demands justice for the farmer instead,” read a statement on QuickHeal’s blog post.

Here is the full text of the ransom note:

Using military grade EnCryPtiOn all the files on your system have been made useless. India, Sikhs have long been the face against the oppression placed upon them. Each time we have resisted. Today you come for the very throats of Hindu, Sikh, and Muslim farmers by trying to take their livelihood. You will not succeed in your sinister ways. The two-sided sword of the Khalsa is at any moments notice. Tyaar bar tyaar. Wherever our blood is spilled, the tree of Sikhi uproots from there. If your intentions for the farmers are pure and you wish to help them, this is not the way. Halemi Raj, Sikh Raj, was not this way. If the laws are not repealed. Your fate is no different to what the Khalsa did to Sirhind. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. [sic]