Hackers Breach 60,000 Microsoft E-mail Accounts Around the Globe

Four vulnerabilities detected in Microsoft's Exchange server has led a Chinese hacker group to steal e-mail data of at least 60,000 users across the globe.

According to KrebsOn Security, a significant number of state and local government, small businesses, towns, fire and police departments have been attacked by an ‘aggressive’ Chinese cyberspionage.

Speaking to Bloomberg, a former senior US official with knowledge of investigation informed that the attack “has so far claimed at least 60,000 known victims globally”.

US tech giant Microsoft has informed that Chinese group dubbed ‘Hafnium’, is seeking to steal information from several US-based organisations, including “infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defense contractors, policy think tanks, and NGOs”.