US Sanctions on Huawei & ZTE Pose Hard(ware) Questions for India

Gunjan Chawla, Programme Manager, Technology and National Security at National Law University’s Centre for Communication Governance, said this is a matter of concern and the government would be right to be weary of Chinese vendors but one must look at it from the bigger picture on the question of banning Chinese products for security reasons.

“Huawei is not the only company that is subject to this law, there are a plethora of Chinese companies. The tradeoff would be we would be we pay extra for our hardware for some level of information security,” Chawla told The Quint.