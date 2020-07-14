UK Bans Huawei 5G Equipment, All Existing Hardware to Be Removed

The United Kingdom has announced that it is going to ban Chinese company Huawei’s 5G technology and equipment from its telecommunications network by the end of this year.

This decision comes amid mounting pressure from the US and as part of the UK’s efforts to crack down on multiple security issues that the Chinese company has been embroiled in over the past couple of months.

The move, which could dent UK’s relations with China, will be welcomed by its allies, mainly the US.