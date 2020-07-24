‘Don’t Make TikTok a Political Football’: App on Global Backlash

Video-sharing giant TikTok’s ban in India may have been a major setback but the Chinese-owned company has found itself increasingly embroiled in similar complications across the world in some of its major markets.

Apart from India, the United States, Australia, and even Pakistan have taken a hard stance on the app amidst growing geopolitical and data security machinations. While the US views the app as a “national security risk,” Australia says it is scrutinising it for privacy risks and Pakistan has threatened it with a ban on charges of obscenity and vulgarity.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), while announcing the ban on 29 June had stated that the apps have “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”