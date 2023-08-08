An image of a woman sitting with a child on a sofa, while a woman of African descent sitting on the floor, is going viral, with several users claiming that it shows a childhood image of tech mogul and owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk.

What have users said?: People shared the image with a caption that said, "This is Elon musk and his parent. They had a black women helper. Who was not allowed to seat on their sofas. Who was not allowed to ask any questions. Elon musk is a racist white man like his parents (sic)."