Here’s What You Can Expect From Apple’s WWDC 2021 Event
The annual event will showcase Apple’s flagship devices including iPhone and Mac.
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online from 7 June to 11 June, announced the company, disappointing fans who were expecting the event to be held in April like every other year.
This year’s WWDC events will be held online in the wake of coronavirus, and will showcase Apple’s flagship devices including iPhone and Mac. Last year, Apple announced several new devices and updates including iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and showcased ‘Apple silicon’ chips for its Mac devices.
Here’s what the 2021 event may bring:
iOS 15
Recent Apple Events 2021 leaks suggests that iOS 15 might be unveiled in WWDC 2021. The new operating system will offer interactive widgets, redesigned settings, redesigned lock screen and many other things.
iMac 2021
Apple is reportedly working on an iMac with thinner bezels similar to the bezels of Pro Design XDR. This new device is expected to be powered by Apple Silicon chipset and an Apple-designed GPU.
A report by Macrumours suggest that the company might launch two iMac devices, one of which will be 24 inches in size. There is no information available yet about the second one.
Apple TV
A new version of the Apple TV could be possibly launched in the WWDC. This TV will have an updated processor and a redesigned remote control which will enable users to track down a remote when it’s lost within the house. There is a solid chance of Apple giving a sneak peak of this device in the WWDC June launch event 2021.
iPhone 13
Apple fans across the globe are expecting iPhone 13 to be launched. The flagship device will reportedly have camera improvements, an A15 chipset, and will be packed with 5G technology. Battery life improvements are also expected.
However, tipsters have hinted that iPhone 13 might be launched in September Event.
WatchOS8
Apple could announce watchOS 8 that powers the Apple watch. The new version could add more health-centric features. In WWDC 2020, watchOS 7 introduced a few new features like sleep tracking, handwashing and updated watch faces.
