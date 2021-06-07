Apple WWDC 2021: When And How to Watch the Event Online
Apple’s WWDC 2021 will commence on 7 June 2021 at 10 AM PDT, ie, 10:30 PM Indian standard time (IST).
American tech giant Apple is all set to begin its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) from Monday, 7 June 2021. In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, the company has decided to hold this year's conference virtually.
The annual conference is organized by Apple to introduce and showcase its flagship devices and new technological updates. This includes new updates in Apple's iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.
However, it is also expected that Apple will introduce its next-generation MacBook Pro models during the WWDC 2021 keynote, reported Gadgets360.
This year, Apple’s WWDC will be held from 7-11 June 2021.
In case you want to watch the event, check out the details for the same below.
When does WWDC 2021 begin?
Apple’s WWDC 2021 will commence at at 10 AM PDT, ie, 10:30 PM IST, on Monday, 7 June 2021.
How & Where to Watch Apple’s WWDC 2021 online?
The WWDC conference will be live-streamed from the company’s California campus and can be watched on:
Apple's official YouTube channel
Apple’s official website: apple.com
Apple TV app
Apple developer website and application
You can also catch live updates on The Quint's Apple WWDC 2021 live blog.
Apple will also organize 'Digital Lounges' for WWDC 2021 event, where people can join Apple engineers and designers for Q&A sessions and other special activities. As per Apple's developer website, you can be a part of it and sign up if you are a current member of Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or a WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge winner.
(With inputs from Gadgets360)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.