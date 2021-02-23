How to Check If A Personal Loan App Can Be Trusted
Many small mobile application based startups are now offering loans within minutes, and with zero documentation.
This means that you can get instant cash worth lakhs within minutes. But, these money lending mobile applications charge high rates of interest, and cannot be completely trusted as legitimate lenders.
Here’s why.
Recently, Google removed about 100 personal loan apps violating its users’ safety. These apps were allegedly charging higher interest rates, collecting personal data and misusing them for unlawful practices.
So, If you’re looking to borrow money from instant mobile apps, the best practice would be to verify these apps firsthand.
Verify Your Lender
Before applying for a loan, run a quick Google search to see if the company is registered with RBI or not. Companies that are regulated by RBI are forced to follow regulatory guidelines, and have a strict code of conduct. If a lender application is not approved by RBI, chances are it will not be bound to any privacy policies.
Website Verification
If the mobile-based loan app does not have a website, do not trust such applications. Even if you find the website listed, always check for ‘https’ in the url. A reliable lender will always make sure that the connection to their website is secure and shield its identity from cyber criminals who steal data.
Check for Physical Address
Every lender should have a registered physical address, a phone number and an email address as well. In case you do not find any of these details, it is a red flag and chances are this is a fraudulent loan app.
Rate of Interest
Always check for rates of interest, and late fee structure before applying for any loans. If in any case, the lender shows lack of transparency in loan interest amount and approves loan without verification of your credit scores, it is most likely a scam.
Check for Online Reviews
Search for reviews of the company on Google Play Store so you can familiarise yourself with what you’re getting into. Look for trusted websites and check their review of the application.
Use Trusted Apps
Here we have listed the best apps for instant personal loans:
- KreditBee is a widely trusted personal loan platform which can be used by salaried professionals to avail loans. Personal loan up to Rs 2 lakhs can be availed with an interest rate of 0-2.59 percent per month. Repayment tenure ranges from 62 days to 15 months. The application currently has 10 million plus downloads and has garnered 4 star rating on Google Play Store.
- Slice application is particularly designed for youngsters seeking personal loans. The application offers a host of payment features including no cost EMI vouchers, emergency cash loans directly transferred to PayTM wallet, etc. The interest rate is fixed and calculated dynamically depending on the borrowed amount and the tenure of monthly payments selected by the user. The details are notified at the time users complete their orders. The app has a google rating of 4.5 plus stars.
