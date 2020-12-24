Multi-city Crackdown on Illegal Instant Loan Apps, 17 Arrested

In a multi-city crackdown on illegal instant personal loan apps, 17 people were arrested after the police conducted raids in Hyderabad and Gurugram.

This comes after three people died by suicide due to harassment by employees of online loan apps last week. A techie and a woman government employee were among those who ended their lives.

The Hyderabad Police has frozen 75 bank accounts that hold Rs 423 crore in connection with a multi-crore money lending scam, reported NDTV. These money lenders reportedly charged victims up to 35 percent interest.