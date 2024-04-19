Realme Narzo 70X 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme Narzo 70X 5G in India on 24 April 2024. According to the teasers released by the company, it will be the best display smartphone priced under 12K. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key features and specs of the Realme Narzo 70X, including 120Hz ultra smooth display, 45W SUPERVOOC charge, 5000 mAh massive battery, and more.

Once launched, the forthcoming Realme Narzo 70X 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. It will be a successor to the already available Realme Narzo 60x. Let us check out the Realme Narzo 70X 5G launch date, time, features, specs, price, sale, and other details below.