Realme Narzo 70X 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme Narzo 70X 5G in India on 24 April 2024. According to the teasers released by the company, it will be the best display smartphone priced under 12K. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key features and specs of the Realme Narzo 70X, including 120Hz ultra smooth display, 45W SUPERVOOC charge, 5000 mAh massive battery, and more.
Once launched, the forthcoming Realme Narzo 70X 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. It will be a successor to the already available Realme Narzo 60x. Let us check out the Realme Narzo 70X 5G launch date, time, features, specs, price, sale, and other details below.
Realme Narzo 70X 5G Launch Date in India
Realme Narzo 70X 5G will be launched in India on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Realme Narzo 70X 5G Price in India
Realme Narzo 70X 5G will be priced under Rs 12,000 in India.
Realme Narzo 70X 5G: Key Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
Here is the list of features and specs of upcoming Realme Narzo 70X 5G in India.
120Hz ultra smooth display.
45W SUPERVOOC charge.
5000 mAh battery.
IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.
Realme Narzo 70X 5G: Expected Features and Specifications
Following is the list of expected features and specs of the Realme Narzo 70X in India.
A 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC .
6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.
