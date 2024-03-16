Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch Vivo X Fold3 in China on 26 March 2024. The handset will be announced as a successor to the already available Vivo X Fold2. If reports are to be believed, apart from Vivo X Fold3, the company will also release Vivo X Fold3 Pro on the same date. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

According to the official teasers, both Vivo X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro will be the slimmest foldables till date, measuring up to 5.1mm. Although Vivo has kept the key features of Vivo X Fold3 under wraps, some of the tipsters have tipped the specifications of this handset, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 5500mAh battery, triple rear camera system, and more. Let us read about the Vivo X Fold3 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.