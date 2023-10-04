Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro Launch in India Today: Live Streaming, Specs, & Price

Vivo is gearing up to launch the highly-anticipated Vivo V29 series in India on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. The upcoming models will become the successor to the Vivo V27 series which was launched in March. One should note that the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are set to make their debut in India on Wednesday. Interested buyers in the country should take note of the launch time, expected specifications, and other important details before the devices are announced.
The company announced earlier that the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro will be launched in India on 4 October. Interested buyers are excited to know all the latest details about the Vivo V29 series. We have some expected specifications and price ranges of the smartphones that you should note. The official details will be revealed during the launch event.
Know everything about the brand-new Vivo V29 series, which includes the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro here. Take a look at the live streaming details, features, and expected prices of the devices in India. Make sure to follow the launch event to know the exact details.
Vivo V29 Series: Live Streaming Details
According to the latest official details, the Vivo V29 series is set to make its debut in India today, Wednesday, 4 October, at 12 pm. Vivo’s brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, is expected to make a special appearance during the launch event, based on recent advertisements.
You can watch the live streaming of the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro debut in India on the official YouTube channel of the company at the scheduled time.
Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro: Expected Price
The Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.
The Vivo V29 is likely to be priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8/128GB variant. The 12/256GB variant could be priced at Rs 36,999.
The Vivo V29 Pro could be priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8/256GB variant. The 12GB RAM variant with the same storage is likely to be priced at Rs 42,999.
Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro: Expected Specifications
The Vivo V29 model is expected to be equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset.
The primary camera of the smartphone might be a 50MP main with an OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP bokeh sensor. The device is likely to be equipped with a 50MP front camera. It might have a 4,600mAh battery with 80W charging.
The Vivo V29 Pro might have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.
The device is likely to be backed by a 4,600mAH battery with 80W charging. It might be equipped with FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13. One should note that these are the expected features.
