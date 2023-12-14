Vivo S18 Series to Launch in China on 14 December 2023: Expected Specs & Design

The Vivo S18 series is set to make its debut in China today, Thursday, 14 December 2023. According to the latest official details, the Vivo S18 series will become the successor to the Vivo S17 lineup. The upcoming series will include the base Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and the Vivo S18e models. The company has officially confirmed the launch date and teased some specifications of the smartphones. Interested buyers should go through the latest details available online.
The Vivo S18 series will launch on Thursday and buyers are excited to know the latest details. The company also announced that the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds will also make their debut at the same event. You must read till the end to know the design, specifications, and expected price range of the Vivo S18 series. We have the details.
Here are the specifications, design, and price range of the Vivo S18 series that will be revealed in China soon. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the upcoming smartphones.
Vivo S18 Series: Launch Event Details and Availability
Vivo has revealed that the Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro and Vivo S18e will make their debut in China on 14 December 2023, at 4:30 pm IST (7 pm local time). The Vivo S18 and S18 Pro models will be available in Black, Jade, and Porcelain colour options.
The company has stated certain key specifications of the Vivo S18 series that you should note if you want to purchase the smartphone.
Vivo S18 Series: Key Specifications
According to the official details, the Vivo S18e will have dual rear cameras along with dual ring-like LED units, enclosed within a circular camera module. All the models will have centre-aligned hole-punch slots at the top.
The Vivo S18 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The base Vivo S18 might carry a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and be supported by a 5,000mAh "ultra-thin ocean battery".
The Vivo S18 Pro will be equipped with a Sony 50-megapixel VCS bionic IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The senior executive of the company has added that the Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro will also be present in a Huaxia Red colour variant.
The smartphones will also be equipped with curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. These are the details we know for now about the Vivo S18 series.
